Walmart Employee Stabbed While Standing Outside Store in Kearny Mesa
Walmart Employee Stabbed While Standing Outside Store in Kearny Mesa

The suspect approached the woman from behind while she was working and stabbed her in the back.

By Cassia Pollock

    A Walmart employee was stabbed while standing outside a store in Kearny Mesa Saturday evening, San Diego police (SDPD) confirmed.

    It happened on the 4800 block of Shawline Street at about 9:55 p.m.

    The victim is a 24-year-old woman who was standing in the employee area when she was attacked from behind by a man. He stabbed her in the back, up by her shoulder, according to SDPD Officer Robert Heims.

    She described the suspect as a man in his 30s, around 5-feet, 5-inches tall and of a medium build, Heims said. He appeared to be balding and wore a green shirt with tan-colored pants.

    Heims said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not deemed life-threatening.

    An investigation is underway from the San Diego Police Eastern Division Detectives.

    Published 2 hours ago

