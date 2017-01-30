A Walmart employee was stabbed while standing outside a store in Kearny Mesa Saturday evening, San Diego police (SDPD) confirmed.

It happened on the 4800 block of Shawline Street at about 9:55 p.m.

The victim is a 24-year-old woman who was standing in the employee area when she was attacked from behind by a man. He stabbed her in the back, up by her shoulder, according to SDPD Officer Robert Heims.

She described the suspect as a man in his 30s, around 5-feet, 5-inches tall and of a medium build, Heims said. He appeared to be balding and wore a green shirt with tan-colored pants.

Heims said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not deemed life-threatening.

An investigation is underway from the San Diego Police Eastern Division Detectives.