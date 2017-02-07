W. Vista Way Near Thunder Drive in Oceanside Closed Due to Sinkhole, Sig Alert Issued | NBC 7 San Diego
W. Vista Way Near Thunder Drive in Oceanside Closed Due to Sinkhole, Sig Alert Issued

By Rafael Avitabile

    A sinkhole opened up in the eastbound lane of W. Vista Way near Thunder Drive in Oceanside Tuesday afternoon prompting road closures.

    W. Vista Way near Thunder Drive in Oceanside has been closed to traffic in both directions due to a sinkhole in the eastbound lane, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed.

    The sinkhole is between 3 and 4 feet deep, according to Lt. Robert Smith of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO). A Sig alert has been issued.

    Initial reports of the sinkhole came in at around 1:12 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

