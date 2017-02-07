A sinkhole opened up in the eastbound lane of W. Vista Way near Thunder Drive in Oceanside Tuesday afternoon prompting road closures.

Crews Work on Sinkhole Blocking Traffic on W. Vista Way Near Thunder Drive in Oceanside

W. Vista Way near Thunder Drive in Oceanside has been closed to traffic in both directions due to a sinkhole in the eastbound lane, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed.

The sinkhole is between 3 and 4 feet deep, according to Lt. Robert Smith of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO). A Sig alert has been issued.

Initial reports of the sinkhole came in at around 1:12 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

