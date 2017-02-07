W. Vista Way near Thunder Drive in Oceanside has been closed to traffic in both directions due to a sinkhole in the eastbound lane, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed.
The sinkhole is between 3 and 4 feet deep, according to Lt. Robert Smith of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO). A Sig alert has been issued.
Initial reports of the sinkhole came in at around 1:12 p.m. No injuries have been reported.
Check back for updates on this breaking news story.
