Two employees were arrested and 300 pounds of cannabis were seized at an illegal marijuana dispensary Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

Around 10 a.m., deputies from the Vista Community Oriented Police and Problem Solving (COPPS) unit issued a search warrant to the marijuana dispensary. The store is located at the 700 block of Townsite Drive, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrested Ryan Cooper, 22, and James Cox, 26, who were both employees at the shop. In addition to marijuana and cannabis products, deputies also seized U.S. currency of an undisclosed amount.

The search warrant was part of an investigation into the illegal dispensary that had been ongoing for months, according to a statement.

The investigation into the illegal dispensary is ongoing, according to the Sheriff’s Department.