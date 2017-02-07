Suspect on Loose After Stealing Forklift, Attempting to Steal ATM in Vista | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD

Suspect on Loose After Stealing Forklift, Attempting to Steal ATM in Vista

By Rafael Avitabile

    Deputies in Vista are searching for an at-large suspect they believe stole a forklift from a construction site and used it to try and steal a nearby ATM.

    The incident happened at around 5 a.m. on Sunday at the Chase branch at 985 E. Vista Way in Vista.

    Detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) are still waiting for Chase to release surveillance footage of the attempted theft.

    Significant damage to the bank building and ATM were done, according to the SDSO, and the cost to replace the ATM could reach hundreds of thousands of dollars.

    Deputies have no description of the suspect at this time.

