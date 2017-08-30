A vigil mourned the early death of Milyn Chew Navarro, who died when her car plunged into the Otay Lake.

Family and friends held a mournful vigil Wednesday, posting a white cross near Otay Lake to remember the young Chula Vista woman found dead in a car submerged underwater.

"She just loved everyone and everything," said Sandy Bushfield, the victim's grandmother. "Especially her art."

The family of 23-year-old Milyn Chew Navarro held out hope that she was going to be okay until her body was recovered from the lake Tuesday night. According to California Highway Patrol, the vehicle likely careened off the roadway at a high rate of speed and overturned several times before plunging into the water.

Navarro's family searched for her after she disappeared with a coworker on Sunday morning.





About 80 people gathered for the vigil, remembering Navarro as a caring and kind person. Her loved ones brought flowers, candles and balloons in her memory.

"I can not believe how many people came out," said Tom Bushfield, Navarro's grandfather.

Both her grandparents said the number of people who came out to her vigil showed how fondly she was regarded.

Some of her artwork was brought to the vigil that was attended by many people. They showed the colorful personality of the young woman who was a recent Southwestern college graduate.

Her family embraced in a private prayer, and people in the crowd held each other, sorrowfully processing the woman's early passing.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to support funeral expenses.