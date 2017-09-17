“We're just really struggling not having answers right now,” Tony Jacobson, brother of Julia Jacobson, who has been missing since Sept. 2, told NBC 7.

On that date, Julia sent a text to a friend saying she was heading to Palm Springs from Big Bear. On Sept. 7, her company car was found abandoned in University Heights, about a half-mile from her home.

Julia’s family told NBC 7 the car was found with its windows rolled down, at different levels, and the keys still in the ignition. Julia’s black handbag was found inside, unzipped and with hardly anything in it.

Tony and Casey, Julia’s sister, are now in town from North Dakota to keep tabs on any new developments in her disappearance.

The siblings gathered with family and friends for a vigil at Mission Bay Park Sunday evening. Julia and her dog, Boogie, used to walk through the area several times a week.

“We know the police department is working very hard and very diligently,” Tony said. “They're throwing a lot of resources, but as a family we're impatient. We want our sister back.”

The 37-year-old retired Army captain was last spotted on surveillance by police in Ontario, California a little more than a week ago. Surveillance at a Kearny Mesa 7/11 caught her on camera earlier that same day.

The family has since organized its own searches, canvassing her North Park neighborhood trying to find somebody that knows something.

Candles were lit at the vigil and a cross and carnation honored her, but her family is still holding out for the best possible outcome.

“We won't give up hope,” Tony said. “It doesn't matter how long this will take. We're not going to give up hope that we're going to find her and we're going to bring her home alive.”



