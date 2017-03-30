Man Stabbed During Road Rage Fight in Chula Vista

Chula Vista police released video Thursday of a road rage attack that ended with a driver being stabbed in the middle of the street.

There are three people wanted in connection with the incident.

It happened Saturday around 2 p.m. at J street at 2nd Avenue in Chula Vista.

According to police, the victim had stopped behind a 2003 Hyundai two-door sedan and honked at the driver to alert them of the green light.

The victim believed the woman, who had been driving the Hyundai, was distracted by her phone.

Police said the suspects became upset with victim for honking at them.

After a short verbal exchange, they followed the victim's vehicle for several blocks. Both drivers then stopped at J Street and 2nd Avenue, got out of their vehicles, and a physical confrontation ensued.

During the altercation, the victim was stabbed once in the chest by the male suspect.

Police said a third suspect, a man, also joined in the fight. He may have walked up or was inside another vehicle.

"The victim didn't know he was stabbed. He immediately thought he was punched,” said Chula Vista Police Captain Fritz Reber.

His wounds are not considered to life-threatening wound but are still serious, police said.

"He was in the hospital three days. He had to undergo some exploratory surgery, so certainly wasn't a minor wound,” Reber said.

Reber told NBC 7, the victim made the mistake of stopping and confronting the aggressor instead of simply changing course.

“Don’t stop. Don't pull over," he said. "Yes, you are probably angry but just keep driving. Turn the other way."

Police are looking for three suspects in connection to the incident. The man accused of stabbing the victim, an alleged accomplice and the woman behind the wheel.

They have two videos taken of the incident by two different witnesses.

"Having this video from witnesses is essential for investigators," Reber said.

The suspects are described to be a man between the age of 17 to 22-years-old, approximately 5-feet 5-inches in height and 140 pounds. He had short, bushy black hair and possibly a mustache and was last seen wearing white utility overalls.

The second suspect who walked into the fight was possibly 20 to 20-years-old, 5-feet, 11-inches in height and about 220 pounds. He had a shaved or bald head, and wore a light color ball-cap with a dark brim, light color t-shirt over a long-sleeved dark shirt and blue jeans.

Police said the woman was approximately 18 to 22-years old with long dark hair.

This is the second road rage incident in the community this week that ended in violence.

Chula Vista police are asking for the public's help to identify the three victims.

On Monday, two couples were recorded during a violent fight on 3rd Avenue and K Street in Chula Vista. In that incident, one woman ended up with a bloody face.

Police said they cannot explain the sudden uptick in such incidents but said cell phone usage does add aggravation to the driving equation.