Video Shows Fence Between Buildings on Fire in El Cajon

A fence between two buildings in El Cajon caught fire, sending plumes of black smoke and flames into the air Monday.

The fire started at 12:26 p.m. on the 300 block of W Lexington Avenue, between Sunshine and Van Houten avenues, according to the El Cajon Fire Department (ECFD).

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to any buildings.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown.

No other information was available.

