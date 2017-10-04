San Diego County residents impacted by the horrific shooting in Las Vegas could be eligible for local victim services and resources, confirmed the District Attorney's Office.

The San Diego County DA, Summer Stephan, announced Wednesday that her team is seeking out victims to offer financial support and services that may include paying for expenses related to loss and recovery.

“Words cannot adequately express the pain left in the wake of the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas that caused the senseless loss of innocent lives and the injury of hundreds more,” Stephan said, in a statement.

Victim advocates offer services including assistance with the California Victim Compensation Board (CalVCB) application. The form seeks financial aid for expenses such as mental health services, medical and dental treatment, income loss, funeral and burial expenses, loss of support, and home or vehicle modifications.

There are many San Diegans who attended the concert and became victims of the tragedy, Stephan said. Although many victims have created GoFundMe accounts, they should also be aware that they could be entitled to receive help from the state of California.

“As a community, we need to do everything we can to help victims of this tragic event, and our team is actively reaching out to identified victims and are standing by to help any additional victims learn about the services and financial support that may be available to them," Stephan continued.

Any California resident at the concert in Las Vegas may be eligible for victim services even if they were not physically harmed, Stephan said. The DA's Office can answer questions to help victims figure out if they qualify.

The CalVCB application can help California residents of crimes both in and outside of the state. To learn more, contact the Victim Services Division of the DA's Office at 619-531-4041.

"Our office is here to serve you," Stephan added.

