A City Heights man and his girlfriend were tied up and forced to sit inside a bathtub after two men broke into their home Monday, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) confirmed.

The home invasion robbery occurred at 3:15 p.m. on the 4100 block of 43rd Street near University Avenue.

Two suspects knocked on the victims' door and entered the home when the victims' answered. They then tied up the man and his girlfriend and began to ransack the home.

Police said one suspect stayed with the victims in the room while the other suspect ransacked the rest of the home.

When they were leaving, the suspects forced the victims to get inside the bathtub in the bathroom. The victims complied and the men shut the bathroom door before leaving the house.

According to police, it is unknown what was stolen.

Both victims were not hurt.

The suspects were described to be between 20 to 40 years old, dressed in black.

No other information was available.

