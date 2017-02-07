The family of a Lemon Grove homeowner, who shot and killed an intruder Tuesday morning, said they are saddened by the death but defended the father's actions to protect his son's life.

Two men with handguns broke into a home on Eddy Drive just before 2 a.m., San Diego County Sheriff's (SDSO) investigators said.

Francisco Suarez Sr. and his 22-year-old son, Francisco Suarez Jr. were inside the home at the time.

SDSO said during a struggle, Suarez Jr. was shot several times.

He was brought to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment but will be okay, detectives told NBC 7.

"This s--- has got to stop, the violence, the whole world is screwed up,” said his uncle, David Marquez.

Marquez told NBC 7, he is angry and frustrated over the violence thrust upon his family.

"A person has the right to defend his family, his house, regardless of who it is,” Marquez said.

Investigators said the two armed men targeted the Suarez' home.

“The suspects intentionally came to this home but we don't believe the victims knew the suspects," SDSO Homicide Detective Kenn Nelson said.

"It was a big stupidity of the people breaking into the house. It makes no sense,” Marquez said.

Multiple home security cameras in the area, including a door bell camera, appeared to show that the second suspect fled in a car parked near the Suarez' house.

At this point of the investigation, detectives believe Suarez Sr. was protecting his son when he took one of the suspects' guns and used it. He was questioned by investigators but is not in custody.

Meanwhile, the family told NBC 7 that knowing one suspect is still outstanding worries them.

Sheriff's investigators said they do not have a description of the suspect or the car he was driving. But he is considered to be armed and dangerous.