Police are still searching for the suspected driver in a hit-and-run, as the victim remains in critical condition, announced the Chula Vista Police Department Tuesday.

CVPD officers are searching for fresh leads regarding the crash earlier this month. On Sept. 14, they responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a car on E Street, between a McDonald's restaurant and Motel 6.

When police arrived at the scene of the hit-and-run, the suspect had already taken off. According to the CVPD, the pedestrian suffered severe internal bleeding.

Witnesses told police the vehicle appeared to be an older Gold Pontiac, Lincoln or Buick sedan, donning a California partial plate labeled "5BK." They said the driver may have been an older man with short white or blonde hair.

Police asked the public to help identify a suspect if possible.

Anyone with information related to this case can contact CVPD Officer Victor Del Rio at 619-409-5833. No further details were currently available.