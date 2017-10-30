Victim Trapped Under Car in Linda Vista Dies: PD - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Victim Trapped Under Car in Linda Vista Dies: PD

By Samantha Tatro

    A person trapped underneath a car in Linda Vista has died, San Diego police said. 

    Authorities are still piecing together what may have happened in the crash Monday evening around 6:49 p.m. 

    Officers arrived on scene to find a person trapped underneath a car following a collision between a car and what was either a motorcyclist or bicyclist, police said. 

    Officers could not get a response from the victim under the car, police said. The victim was pronounced dead on scene. 

    No further information is available. 

    Published 57 minutes ago

