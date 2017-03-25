A 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in the stomach in what appears to be a road rage incident, according to Chula Vista police.

The suspect, a male teenager, was seen getting into a vehicle and going southbound on 2nd Avenue.

The incident happened at 2nd Avenue and J Street in Chula Vista around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Police set up a perimeter, but were unable to find the suspect. Police are now gathering evidence from neighbors and surveillance video.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.