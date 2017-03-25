Victim Suffers 'Significant' Stab Wound to Stomach in Road Rage Incident | NBC 7 San Diego
Victim Suffers 'Significant' Stab Wound to Stomach in Road Rage Incident

By Brie Stimson

    A 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in the stomach in what appears to be a road rage incident, according to Chula Vista police.

    The suspect, a male teenager, was seen getting into a vehicle and going southbound on 2nd Avenue.

    The incident happened at 2nd Avenue and J Street in Chula Vista around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Police set up a perimeter, but were unable to find the suspect. Police are now gathering evidence from neighbors and surveillance video.

    The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

