A 44-year-old San Diego man was identified as the victim of a stabbing in San Diego's Southcrest neighborhood, just a block from a local elementary school, San Diego police said.

Roy Jack Bonilla was found at a homeless encampment near the 3400 block of Newton Avenue with at least one stab wound to his upper chest, according to San Diego police.

The area is located right below where Interstate 15 meets Interstate 5, a block from Emerson/Bandini Elementary School and several blocks from a Chevron, O'Reilly Auto Parts and other stores.

According to police, at approximately 11:19 a.m. Wednesday, officers received a call for a deceased person behind an alley.

When officers arrived at the scene, a witness led them to the homeless encampment, where they found Bonilla.

Bonilla was taken to UCSD Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said two homeless people got into an altercation when one of them stabbed the other, later identified as Bonilla.

The suspect, identified as George Luis Gomez-Gama, was detained nearby after witnesses directed officers to his location.

He was booked into jail, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

