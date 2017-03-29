A local veteran has filed a lawsuit against Veterans Village of San Diego (VVSD) for forcing him to give up his support dog that helps him cope with PTSD.

Marine Veteran Michael Roberts lives at the VVSD where he has enjoyed the companionship of his support dog Arthur.

Property managers claim that Arthur was not being kept on a leash, as required by community rules. One day he started barking loudly at a staff member. They took action, and decided that Roberts had to make a tough decision.

He could send his dog Arthur away or move out of the housing complex.

Instead, Roberts decided to hire his attorney, Bryan Pease, to fight the case. Pease says that while he understands there are rules, there should also be compassion.

"That's what they do with all service and support animals at VVSD -- if there is any little reason they just yank the animal away and that's very devastating to people relying on their animals," Pease told NBC 7.

No safety incidents have been reported involving the dog, according to his attorney.

"Arthur's never bit anyone. There's never been a safety incident but the fact that he is a larger animal," said Pease. "This particular staff member, maybe he's afraid of Arthur and just doesn't want him there because he's so large."

At the moment, Roberts' dog Arthur is staying at a foster home.