The trip was canceled last spring due to lack of funding. NBC 7's Mackenzie Maynard reports.

For almost a decade Honor Flight San Diego has been flying hundreds of veterans to Washington, D.C. Sunday night 79 veterans returned from their Tour of Honor.

It was an extra special homecoming Sunday night for a special group of veterans after the trip planned for last spring was canceled due to lack of funding.

The 79 veterans flew to Washington, D.C. for a three-day trip full of visits to several war memorials including National World War II, Vietnam, Korea and U.S. Air Force.

Of the group, 78 served in World War II, including five women. One served in Korea. Three of the veterans who traveled are over 100 years old.

NBC 7 talked to Linda Marcot, the daughter of a World War II veteran. She said her mother was scheduled to go on the trip last fall. "This same time last year was going out to meet the cab and my mom is very energetic, ran out to the cab realized she forgot something, turned and fell. Broke her elbow and her pelvis, didn’t make the flight."

The year-long wait was worth it for Jeri Marcot. She was inducted into a Hall of Fame along with the other four women on the trip, a moment she will never forget.

More than 100 veterans are on the wait list hoping to one day soon make their special trip to Washington D.C.







