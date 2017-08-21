Veterans, Families React to President Trump's Address

Veterans and their families listened carefully and attentively Monday evening to President Donald Trump's address when he announced more troops will be sent to Afghanistan--some in support but still left with unanswered questions.

"I am here tonight to lay out our path forward in Afghanistan and South Asia," explained President Trump during his address. "One way or another, these problems will be solved. I'm a problem-solver. In the end, we will win."

Trump did not say how many more troops would be deployed nor when but did say the threat from terrorists is still very real.

Jean Jensen, the mother of a Sergeant once deployed in Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan, said she agreed terrorism was a threat.

"We still have to protect and fight ISIS because it's obvious what's happening with Barcelona and Finland, and everything else that's been going on in the last few days--they're not going to give up," Jensen said.

Jensen's whole family has served, including her husband and two sons.

She told NBC 7 she knows firsthand the sacrifices families make and uncertainty during deployment.

"Very scared, because I knew my son was out in the field. He was a combat medic. He had to shoot, defend and bring in wounded soldiers on both sides," she said.

Trump has flip-flopped on the decision to send more troops to Afghanistan over recent years.

In 2013, he tweeted out, "we should leave Afghanistan immediately."

The war in Afghanistan will near 16 years come October, making it by far the longest war our nation has fought.