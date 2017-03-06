NBC 7's Bridget Naso spoke with a local Marine Combat veteran who was reminded of a similar experience when a military group exploiting nude photos on a private Facebook page was discovered. She says this culture in the Marine Corps is only escalating.

A combat Marine veteran has come forward following the Marine Corps scandal over nude pictures of women, service members, and veterans being posted to a private Facebook page by fellow Marines.

She said the actions are nothing new and that provocative photographs of her were posted without her knowledge on a similar Facebook page a few years ago.

“It's degrading,” she said. “People aren't going to look at me as a professional.”

The Marine Corps and NCIS are investigating 100 Marines for the postings on the private Facebook page Marines United. The postings were exposed by a Marine Veteran who runs the non-profit military news website The War Horse.

The pictures began to surface after two women Marines qualified for the Infantry unit at Camp Lejeune in early January.

While Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller said he could not comment on an on-going investigation, he did say in a statement, “I expect every Marine to demonstrate the highest integrity and loyalty to fellow Marines at all times, on duty, off-duty, and online. I expect Marines to give their all to be the best human beings, teammates, and Marines possible."

But the Marine veteran NBC 7 spoke with said she doubts the incident will be investigated thoroughly.

“This has been going on for years," she said. “They haven't done anything with it before, so I don't see them doing anything with it now.”

But combat Marine veteran, Nathan Fletcher told NBC 7 that it is time the culture in the Marine Corps. established by an older generation, has to change.

“We have to make sure that the standard to set that everyone adheres to and it's a standard that we are proud of marines say that's the Marine Corps I know an honor," Fletcher said.