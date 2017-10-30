An unknown man threatened to end everyone's lives in Southwestern College's Student Services Building, prompting a brief lockdown that has since been lifted, according to a college spokesperson.

The man, who authorities have not identified or located, said that "everyone is going to die" in an elevator in the building by mumbling the phrase to himself, according to Southwestern College Spokesperson Lillian Leopold. The school is located on Otay Lakes Road in Chula Vista.

A student in the elevator alerted a staff member once they got out of the elevator. The staff member then alerted campus police.

No one recognized the man, Leopold said.

Authorities responded and locked down the building for 30 minutes as they investigated.

At this point, authorities do not know if the person was a student or not, and authorities are unclear if the public is at risk.

Campus police are investigating.

The man is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was wearing a grey sweatshirt and earbuds at the time.

No further information is available.