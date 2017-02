At least one person suffered major injuries after a rollover crash in Mira Mesa on Thursday.

According to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), two vehicles collided around 4:11 p.m. on Calle Cristobal and Thomas Hayne Lane.

One of the vehicles flipped over in the crash.

No other information was available.

Investigative Properties Zoned For Marijuana Use Are Hot Commodity

Check back for updates on this breaking news.