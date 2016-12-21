A 12-year-old girl was ejected from a vehicle after a crash on the Interstate 805 Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed.

The crash occurred around 4:13 p.m. between Imperial Avenue and Market Street when a gold SUV lost control, hit another car and rolled over, CHP said.

The girl who was ejected, her parents and other children who were also in the vehicle are all expected to be ok, according ot the CHP.

It is unknown what caused the SUV to lose control.