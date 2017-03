A vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Egger Highlands neighborhood of San Diego Tuesday evening, causing downed wires in the street.

The crash occurred around 4:40 p.m. on the 1700 block of Dahlia Avenue.

San Diego Police (SDPD) said it's unkown what caused the collision.

San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) were responding.

No other information was given.