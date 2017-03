The O'Reilly's Auto Parts shop where the vehicle crashed into the building.

A vehicle crashed into the O'Reilly's Auto Parts shop in Mira Mesa late Monday morning, confirmed San Diego police.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were called to the 10000 block of Camino Ruiz just after 10:40 a.m., said SDFD PIO Monica Munoz. No injuries were reported.

Police are working to clear the scene. Whether alcohol played a factor in the crash was not yet known.

Further information was not immediately available.