Vehicle Crashes Into National City Library, Possible DUI: CHP - NBC 7 San Diego
Vehicle Crashes Into National City Library, Possible DUI: CHP

By Jaspreet Kaur

    A driver crashed into a library in National City Tuesday in a possible DUI crash, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

    The incident occurred at 5:09 p.m. at the Lincoln Acres Library on the 2700 block of Granger Avenue near Ridgeway Drive, according to National City police.

    At this time, it is unknown if there are any injuries. 

    No other information was available.

    Published 27 minutes ago

