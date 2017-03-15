Vehicle Catches on Fire in Clairemont, Shuts Down Road

A vehicle caught on fire in the Clairemont area of San Diego Wednesday night, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).

The fire was reported at 8:08 p.m. on Genesee Avenue and Chateau Drive.

Flames were reported to be coming from the engine of a gray minivan on the road.

No one was injured.

The vehicle appeared to have sustained heavy damage.

SDFD request San Diego police to shut down Genesee Avenue until the vehicle could be removed.

No other information was available.