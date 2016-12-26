Surveillance video appears show the suspect walking around the parking lot, hitting cars on Christmas Eve.

An Oceanside car dealership was dealing with thousands of dollars in damages after a vandal destroyed half of its inventory.

Surveillance video captured a person walking up and down the rows around 11:15 p.m. Christmas Eve, striking fast at the Mossy Nissan and Infiniti dealership.

"It's tough to come here this morning and see this. It's kind of a punch in the gut," said Executive General Manager, Sean Hogan.

The total damage to 31 brand new Infiniti’s amounts to $300,000 to $400,000. One car alone has about $15,000 in damage.

"You can see that somebody took some sort of extremely strong, very sharp object and made multiple punctures in the hood, almost every panel," said Hogan.

He added that the vandal knew how to do the most damage possible.

Almost all the metal in the cars now needs to be replaced, and then they will have to be repainted.

Hogan said he's not ruling out anyone or anything. As for his sales staff, they are now losing money because of the extreme hit to the inventory.

"It's definitely going to hurt because they don't have all of these cars to sell," he explained.

All 31 vehicles will either be totaled, or fixed and sold with a disclosure that they were damaged.

Detectives with the Oceanside Police Department are investigating.

The dealership is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Any information, please contact Oceanside police at (760) 435-4900.