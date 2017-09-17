Van Runs Through San Ysidro Port of Entry, 2 Killed as They Run Off: BP - NBC 7 San Diego
Van Runs Through San Ysidro Port of Entry, 2 Killed as They Run Off: BP

By Samantha Tatro

    A van full of people ran through the San Ysidro Port of Entry early Sunday morning, officials said. The incident turned deadly when an oncoming car hit two people as they ran from the van.

    The incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, according to Border Patrol agent Tekae Michael.

    The van -- filled with nine people -- ran through the port of entry, continuing on north on Interstate 5 until Camina De La Plaza. 

    Near the Camina De La Plaza area, nine people got out of the van and made a run for it, Michael said. 

    An oncoming car struck two of those people, Michael said. 

    The seven others were taken into custody. 

    The freeway was closed for a period of time overnight as officials investigated. 

    No further information is available. 


