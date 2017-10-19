Valley View Casino & Hotel is planning a $50 million expansion, with work set to begin in April 2018.

Valley View Casino & Hotel northeast of Escondido announced plans to expand on Oct. 17.

Work on the $50 million, 42,000-square-foot expansion will begin in April and last a year.

The business plans to refresh and expand its casino floor. Also planned is a new bar and restaurant that will serve gourmet burgers and craft beer.

Delawie is the project architect. Swinerton will serve as general contractor. Summit Project Management will oversee the work.

Valley View employs 900 people and plans to add 80 to its workforce once the construction is done.

The venue sits on the San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians’ reservation.