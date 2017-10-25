An artist's rendering of Park Circle's projected plans for Valley Center.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a park project to bring 332 homes, recreational spaces and shops to Valley Center.

The Park Circle Project was unanimously approved Wednesday, according to a statement from the County News Center.

The 332 homes will be built over a 74-acre land site, with a range of cluster, alley and traditional homes, according to project developers. The cluster and alley homes will be built on smaller lots and closer together.

The homes are expected to be priced from $400,000 to $600,000 when built, which is among the most affordable prices for new homes in Northern San Diego, according to Park Circle developers.

The project also plans to include two acres of private parks, a private recreational area, 4.4 miles of trails and a dog park.

A 4.2-acre commercial site will include a drive through restaurant and space for four retail stores, according to developer plans.

No details were given regarding the estimated cost of the construction or projected timeline for completion.