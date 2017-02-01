Valley Center Motorcyclist Identified as Victim in State Route 79 Crash: ME | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD

Valley Center Motorcyclist Identified as Victim in State Route 79 Crash: ME

By Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Google
    An image from Google shows the stretch of road where the collision occurred.

    A motorcyclist killed in a crash with a pickup truck on State Route 79 has been identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office. 

    Richard Bruce Walker, 64, of Valley Center, was traveling northbound on SR-79 at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday on his motorcycle at the time of the crash, according to the ME. 

    A truck driving in front of him pulled onto the shoulder and made a U-turn, the ME's office said. 

    The motorcycle and truck collided; the impact sent the 64-year-old motorcyclist flying off his motorcycle. 

    Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Published 6 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices