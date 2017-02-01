An image from Google shows the stretch of road where the collision occurred.

A motorcyclist killed in a crash with a pickup truck on State Route 79 has been identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Richard Bruce Walker, 64, of Valley Center, was traveling northbound on SR-79 at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday on his motorcycle at the time of the crash, according to the ME.

A truck driving in front of him pulled onto the shoulder and made a U-turn, the ME's office said.

The motorcycle and truck collided; the impact sent the 64-year-old motorcyclist flying off his motorcycle.

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.