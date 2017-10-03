A 25-year-old Valley Center man was shot twice while protecting a woman he had met at the Las Vegas concert where a gunman opened fire at the crowd of thousands, killing 59 including himself and injuring more than 500 Sunday night.

Jeffrey Koishor suffered a shattered fibula and still has remnants of a bullet in his hip. For the woman he saved, he's become a hero.

"I got shot both times while I was laying on top of this girl," Koishor said. "And she's very grateful and she says I'm her hero. It's pretty awesome."

But he told NBC 7 Tuesday, there were a lot of heroes who also helped him during the chaos.



Koishor said he was shot once in the leg when he jumped on the woman to protect her. As they both tried to run for cover, he was shot once again when he jumped on her to shield her from gunfire.

"It was hectic but it all happened so fast. I mean, I didn't really have time to panic. I was trying to stay as calm as possible," Koishor said.

He said he and the woman finally made it to a bar. A man picked him up, put him on the bar and used his shirt to make a tourniquet, Koishor said.

He told NBC 7, others then carried him back to the parking lot to assess the wounds. He was taken to the hospital by another person in an SUV.

"It just goes to show there are good people in the world--people who are willing to sacrifice it all to save people," he said.

Koishor said he hopes he can walk normally soon and play soccer again--a sport he told NBC 7 he plays recreationally. He also would like to meet the people who helped him.