Valley Center Homicide Victim was Targeted: SDSO

San Diego County Sheriff's investigators say that the victim, identified Friday as Christopher Lyons, 30, was targeted. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda has more.

A man found dead inside a Valley Center home Thursday morning was the victim of a targeted attack, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

Christopher Lyons, 30, was identified as the victim Friday afternoon.

Lyons was found dead inside a home on the 15000 block of Villa Sierra Lane, in Valley Center, North of San Diego around 5 a.m. Thursday. The location is south of State Route 76 and east of Cole Grande Road.

Sheriff's Investigating Homicide After Home Invasion

Deputies have a possible suspect at large, but no arrests have been made at this time. NBC 7's Llarisa Abreu has more. (Published Thursday, June 8, 2017)

Deputies had been responding to a report of an assault at the home following a home invasion. As they were on the way, the Sheriff's department received a call reporting the victim was injured and had stopped breathing.

Lyons was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators found signs of visible trauma on his body, according to SDSO officials.

"I'm shocked, I"m shocked. I don't even want to leave my kids at home, even though they're big," said resident Faith March. "I want to make sure they're safe. It doesn't seem like it belongs up here."

March said she has lived in the neighborhood for 31-years and the news stunned her.

"We've all lived here a long time. A lot of us don't lock our doors, or gates because we know each other, we have a pretty close neighborhood," she added.



SDSO officials said they have identified a person of interest in the case and believe the incident was a targeted attack

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Investigators said Lyons had been visiting the home at the time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

