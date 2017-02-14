Undocumented Immigrants Seek Legal Advice in San Diego

Tensions continue to rise for San Diego's undocumented immigrants after President Donald Trump ordered a crackdown.

Some children said they are afraid their parents may be taken away and deported back to Mexico. But others told NBC 7, the law should be obeyed.

Now, some of the undocumented immigrants, including children, are seeking legal advice from immigration attorneys so they know their rights.

Alexis is an American citizen but his parents are not.

"My parents are undocumented. They could be separated," he told NBC 7. His last name was not revealed.

On Tuesda night, he brought his mother, Evertina to Border Angels for a free consultation with an immigration attorney.

Last week, 160 arrests were made by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Southern California. ICE stated that most had a criminal history.

On Sunday, President Trump tweeted out, "The crackdown on illegal criminals is merely the keeping of my campaign promise. Gang members, drug dealers & others are being removed!"

Many are standing behind the effort, such as Coronado resident, John Boben.

"If I made my way into a country illegally, I'd expect repercussions," he told NBC 7.

An ICE spokesperson said, in a statement, there has not been increased enforcement in recent weeks.

The California Highway Patrol, the San Diego Police Department and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department also released statements to NBC 7, saying that their officers and deputies will not stop and arrest individuals based on immigration law.