Residents of a senior living apartment in El Cajon were evacuated briefly after smoke billowed through the building.

Heartland Fire responded to reports of smoke coming from the third floor of the Lexington Avenue Senior Apartments at 250 E. Lexington Avenue at around 6:47 p.m. Friday.

The smoke originated from food on an unattended stove, San Diego Police confirmed (SDPD).

Heartland crews worked to ventilate the building and clear it of smoke and residents were allowed to reenter the apartment just after 7 p.m., SDPD said.