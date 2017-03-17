USS Murtha to Open for Public Visits

A U.S. Navy amphibious dock ship that returned to San Diego last year will open for public visits Saturday.

USS John P. Murtha is docked at B Street Pier on North Harbor Drive in downtown San Diego.

Public tours are available on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday and Monday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors will be allowed on board on a first-come, first-served basis and anyone over the age of 18 will need to show a valid government issued identification card.

USS Murtha Welcomed to New Homeport in San Diego

NBC 7's Rory Devine reports on the arrival of USS John P. Murtha, the U.S. Navy's newest ship as she ends her maiden voyage. (Published Friday, Nov. 18, 2016)

Anyone underage will need to be accompanied with an adult.

The ship is also not handicap accessible.

USS John P. Murtha completed its maiden voyage and returned to Naval Base San Diego on Nov. 18, 2016.

The ship was built in Mississippi in the Gulf of Mexico. After four years of construction and sea trials, it had set sail in Aug. 2016 for its new homeport in San Diego.

For more information about the ship, click here.

The ship was named in honor of Congressman John P. Murtha, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 20 years and represented the state of Pennsylvania from 1974 until his death in 2010.