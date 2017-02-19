USS Carl Vinson Begins Operations in South China Sea

170214-N-FC674-553 PHILLIPINE SEA (Feb. 14, 2017) The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits the Philippine Sea. The Carl Vinson Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Feet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Kurtis A. Hatcher/Released)

The USS Carl Vinson, which is homeported at North Island in San Diego, began routine operations in the South China Sea on February 18.

The aircraft carrier previously conducted operations off the coast of Hawaii and Guam and in the Philippine Sea along with guided missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer and aircraft from Carrier Air Wing 2.

"The training completed over the past few weeks has really brought the team together and improved our effectiveness and readiness as a strike group," said Rear Adm. James Kilby, commander, Carrier Strike Group 1. "We are looking forward to demonstrating those capabilities while building upon existing strong relationships with our allies, partners and friends in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region."

Carl Vinson last deployed to the Western-Pacific in 2015 where they conducted 2015 a bilateral exercise with the Royal Malaysian Navy and Air Force.

The aircraft carrier left San Diego on January 5 with 7,500 Marines and sailors.