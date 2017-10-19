USD Soccer Coach Seamus McFadden Is Retiring

Legendary coach Seamus McFadden talks about his career with USD soccer.

University of San Diego Soccer Coach Seamus McFadden is retiring after 39 seasons as head of the program.

McFadden, who started at USD in 1979, is stepping down after this season.

McFadden said along with the team's victories over four top-ranked teams, he will be most proud of his work with so many players.

"I've enjoyed working with the young men and just molding them," the coach said. "It keeps you young just being around them."

Seamus McFadden Night to Honor USD Coach

NBC 7 MJ Acosta reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

"That's been very gratifying," he said.

USD will honor its legendary head coach during this Sunday's home game against UCLA.

They are calling it Seamus McFadden Night and it will involve a bunch of tributes.

McFadden has 377 career victories, all sorts of records and many wonderful memories and moments.

Assistant Coach Brian Quinn will officially take over as head coach on January 1, 2018.

