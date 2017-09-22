Oceanside Police arrested a San Diego-based U.S. Navy military police officer Thursday, who is suspected of sexually assaulting a teenage girl he met using a smartphone app.

Detectives discovered that Isaiah Jackson, 21, allegedly posed as a 17-year-old teenage boy by creating an account on the "SpotaFriend" application, according to the Oceanside Police Department (OPD). The app is meant to allow teenagers between the age of 13 and 19 to message and meet each other, said police.

OPD Officers suspect that Jackson and the 14-year-old victim chatted for a couple days before they agreed to meet in person. Once they met last Sunday, he allegedly assaulted her.

After the incident, detectives were later requested at the scene and investigated the case. On Thursday, Jackson was identified as the suspect. He is assigned to the San Diego Naval Station, said police.

Police took Jackson into custody around 11 p.m. Thursday without incident. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on charges that included rape, police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

Currently, the case is believed to be an isolated incident, according to the investigation. Oceanside police are actively pursuing all leads related to this case.

If anyone has further information about this incident, they can call the OPD at 760-435-4730.