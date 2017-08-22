Civilian Pilot Ejects Off Coast Near Point Loma

A civilian pilot operating a contracted Hawker Hunter aircraft ejected off the coast near Point Loma and was rescued Tuesday, according to a U.S. Navy spokesperson.

A U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) spokesperson initially told NBC 7, the pilot had been with the U.S. Navy.



The pilot ejected approximately 100 nautical miles off the coast, just south of Point Loma around 4:30 p.m.

The aircraft was providing support to the Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPUTEX) for the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group.

The U.S. Navy contacted USCG to assist in the rescue but a Navy chopper was able to hoist the pilot to safety.

At this time, it is unknown if the wreckage has been recovered.

The reason for ejection is not yet known.

The pilot was transported to Navy Medical Center San Diego for a full medical assessment.

No other information was available.

