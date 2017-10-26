US-Mexico Border Wall Prototypes Unveiled

Construction is complete in San Diego of eight prototypes for a proposed border wall between the United States and Mexico.



Construction of the prototypes began in late September, with four of the structures made of concrete and the other four made of alternative materials. All prototypes will measure between 18 and 30 feet in height, with the goal of stopping illegal border crossings from Mexico into the U.S.

NBC 7 DroneRanger captured video of the construction of the border wall prototypes south of San Diego along the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.