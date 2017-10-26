 US-Mexico Border Wall Prototypes Unveiled - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD
Immigration in America

Immigration in America

Full coverage of immigration issues in the U.S.

US-Mexico Border Wall Prototypes Unveiled

By NBC Staff

32 minutes ago

Construction is complete in San Diego of eight prototypes for a proposed border wall between the United States and Mexico.

Construction of the prototypes began in late September, with four of the structures made of concrete and the other four made of alternative materials. All prototypes will measure between 18 and 30 feet in height, with the goal of stopping illegal border crossings from Mexico into the U.S.

NBC 7 DroneRanger captured video of the construction of the border wall prototypes south of San Diego along the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.

More Photo Galleries
Meet the 45-Foot Woman Proposed for the National Mall
NICU Babies Dress Up For Halloween Costume Contest
Connect With Us
AdChoices