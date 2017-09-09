A United States Marine died during a training exercise at the Camp Pendleton base north of San Diego County late last month, U.S. Marine Corps officials said.

On Aug. 30, Private First Class Michael P. Giannattasio was found unresponsive during a land navigation training event with the Basic Reconnaissance Course, School of Infantry West, aboard Camp Pendleton, according to USMC officials.

When medics arrived, they tried to resuscitate the Marine, but it was too late. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing by the command and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. No further details were released about the type of training exercise being conducted by the Marine or what led to his death.

The USMC released this statement about Giannattasio’s passing: “The Marine Corps is in mourning and offer our deepest condolences. We continue to support the family during this difficult time. PFC Giannattasio was an outstanding Marine who stepped up to the difficult challenge of earning a spot amongst our distinguished reconnaissance forces. Though he will be deeply missed, he will always remain in our ranks. Once a Marine, always a Marine.”