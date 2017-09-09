US Marine Dies During Training Exercise at Camp Pendleton: USMC - NBC 7 San Diego
US Marine Dies During Training Exercise at Camp Pendleton: USMC

Private First Class Michael P. Giannattasio was found unresponsive while training at Camp Pendleton on Aug. 30

By NBC 7 Staff

    Getty Images
    Detail of the United States and Marine Corps flags

    A United States Marine died during a training exercise at the Camp Pendleton base north of San Diego County late last month, U.S. Marine Corps officials said.

    On Aug. 30, Private First Class Michael P. Giannattasio was found unresponsive during a land navigation training event with the Basic Reconnaissance Course, School of Infantry West, aboard Camp Pendleton, according to USMC officials.

    When medics arrived, they tried to resuscitate the Marine, but it was too late. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The investigation is ongoing by the command and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. No further details were released about the type of training exercise being conducted by the Marine or what led to his death.

    The USMC released this statement about Giannattasio’s passing: “The Marine Corps is in mourning and offer our deepest condolences. We continue to support the family during this difficult time. PFC Giannattasio was an outstanding Marine who stepped up to the difficult challenge of earning a spot amongst our distinguished reconnaissance forces. Though he will be deeply missed, he will always remain in our ranks. Once a Marine, always a Marine.”

