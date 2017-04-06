U.S. Congressman Scott Peters has responded to the United States military launching dozens of cruise missile strikes Thursday night at a Syrian airfield.

The missile strikes came in response to Syria's use of banned chemical weapons that the U.S. military believes killed at least 100 people.

"The chemical attack this week was the latest in a long line of brutal atrocities committed against the Syrian people by Bashar al-Assad – it warranted a response," said Peters, in a statement.

Peters expressed concerned that the president acted without consulting the legislative branch, and noted that Congress has not authorized the strikes.

“However, I am concerned that President Trump would launch an attack unilaterally without consulting the legislative branch," said Peters.

"Congress has not provided the authority to conduct war against the Syrian government. Going forward, the President owes it to Congress and the American people to inform them of the larger strategy in Syria and any future military actions," Peters continued in the statement.

"I look forward to working collaboratively with the President and Congress to hold Assad accountable for his actions, end the war in Syria, and provide for humane treatment of the refugees from this tragedy and tyranny," said Peters.

Congressman Peters serves the 52nd District of California, which includes central San Diego County.