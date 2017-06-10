Raw video of a U.S. Coast Guard crew from Sector San Diego hoisting a passenger from a cruise ship about 56 miles southwest of San Diego. The woman was having trouble breathing and the crew medically evacuated her from the ship to take her to get emergency care.

A United States Coast Guard (USCG) crew based in San Diego pulled a passenger from a cruise ship Friday night to help get her emergency care after she started having trouble breathing aboard the ship.

At around 10 p.m., the Carnival Miracle cruise ship was traveling about 56 miles southwest of San Diego when the passenger began experiencing symptoms of respiratory distress. The ship’s crew called Coast Guard Sector San Diego for help.

The USCG launched Sector San Diego’s MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter to the cruise ship so its crew could medically evacuate the 61-year-old woman and get her to the hospital.

The USCG crew was able to quickly and safely hoist the woman from the ship; by 12:25 a.m. the helicopter was back on land in San Diego and the woman was transferred to a waiting ambulance.

The woman was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest. Her condition is unknown.