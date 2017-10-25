U.S. Coast Guard Unload 6,500 Pounds in Cocaine

The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded more than 6,500 pounds worth of cocaine in San Diego Wednesday--which were seized in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Multiple Coast Guard crews conducted various interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean from mid-September through early October, resulting in the seizure of 6,570 pounds of cocaine, according to U.S. Coast Guard.

"I couldn't be more proud of the hard work and dedication displayed by my crew, the crew of cutters Alert and James, and the men and women of the aircrews and support network ashore," said Cmdr. Chris German, Active’s commanding officer. "Their teamwork was key to successfully combating transnational organized crime in the drug trafficking zones over the past several months."

Combating transnational organized crime networks, form which the illegal drug trade stems, is of paramount importance to the national security of the U.S., and is a mission in which the Coast Guard and partner agencies are heavily engaged, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

"Knowing that we stopped tons of drugs from reaching our streets, and the streets of allied nations in Central and South America, makes the long deployment away from home worth every moment," said German.

This offload represented seizures conducted by the following crews: