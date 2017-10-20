UC Shooting Victim Files Lawsuit Against La Jolla Crossroads

Although there is no clear motive behind the mass shooting in University City, police learned that the suspect was distraught over a break up with a girlfriend. He seemed to target the victims at random. The suspect lived at the complex, but did not appear to know any of the victims previously. NBC 7’s Wendy Fry reports. (Published Monday, May 1, 2017)

A woman shot in the legs during a poolside shooting rampage in April is suing the apartment complex where the mass shooting took place.

The lawsuit also names as defendants, the estate of the shooter, Peter Selis, along with the security firm hired by La Jolla Crossroads apartment complex.

Charnee James, 24, from Michigan was shot in both legs and suffered considerable nerve damage, according to the civil lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Diego Superior Court.

The lawsuit claims the shooter, Peter Selis, was allowed to live in the La Jolla Crossroads complex by his brother-in-law, who was the principal and manager of the company.

It states Selis was a deeply troubled individual with alcohol and drug-related problems and asserts his family should have known he was a danger to others.

"He had divorced from his wife and had recently, prior to the shooting, been deserted by his girlfriend," the lawsuit stated. "He was deeply in debt and unemployed. At least one collection company had claimed that he had engaged in criminal activity in converting money to his own use. He was an alcohol and drug abuser. He also was a possessor of weapons."

Mass Shooting Killed Woman and Injured 7 in University City

Friends were celebrating a birthday with a pool party in University City, when a man coolly approached and opened fire at the group. He reloaded three times and fired more than two dozen shots, leaving one woman dead and seven injured. NBC 7’s Elena Gomez reports. (Published Monday, May 1, 2017)

On April 30, Charnee James and several of her friends were enjoying a poolside party in University City, according to the lawsuit and police.

One member of her group asked Selis if he wanted to join the party, and without warning, he shot the man in the stomach, the lawsuit states.

Selis reloaded his weapon and went on a shooting rampage, aiming to injure and kill as many people as possible until San Diego Police Department officers stopped him, the lawsuit states.

James was among the injured victims in the shooting.

The lawsuit claims Selis' family allowed him to live rent-free while he went on a dangerous downward spiral of debt, unemployment, alcohol and drugs, and accumulating weapons. It states they should have warned other tenants.

NBC 7 reached out to La Jolla Crossroads for a response, but we have not heard back yet.