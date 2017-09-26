A man found strangled to death near Valencia Park in Santa Clarita has been identified as a UC San Diego student, confirmed university officials.

Brayan Jose Rodriguez-Colon was an incoming transfer student majoring in Human Biology at Muir College, according to UC San Diego. The Vice Chancellor-Students Affairs office learned of his death on Monday.

Family and friends searched frantically for the victim after he was last seen on Sept. 22, according to NBC 4. The authorities discovered his body a few days later in the 23600 block of Via Valer.

A man connected to Rodriguez's death has been arrested by sheriff's detectives, confirmed NBC 4. Christian Ortiz, 21, was booked into the Santa Clarita Valley's Sheriff Station on suspicion of murder.

Oritz is being held on $1 million bail, according to NBC 4. It was not yet clear if there was any motive for the alleged killing.

If anyone has more information on the victim's death, they can contact the Santa Clarita Valley's Sheriff Station's homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.

No further information was currently available.