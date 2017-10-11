Two Years Later: Police Still Looking For Shooting Suspect

On the two year anniversary of the shooting death of Juan Carlos Munoz Jr., 18, investigators are asking for help from the public in solving the case.

On October 11, 2015 around 7:50 p.m., Munoz was driving a car with his 17-year-old friend as a passenger. The car was stopped in the 1600 block of Prospect Street in National City.

Investigators believe that's when a Nissan Altima pulled alongside them. The front passenger of the Altima exited his vehicle and approached Munoz.

According to police, the suspect asked Munoz and his friend where they were from. The suspect fired five rounds from a handgun into the car. Four rounds struck Munoz on his left shoulder and one round struck the 17-year-old on his left thigh.

The suspect took off in the car eastbound on E. 16th Street.

Munoz died from his injuries. His friend's injury was non-life threatening.

After talking to several witnesses, police were able to gather a description of the suspect. He is described as a light skinned Hispanic male in his 20's, husky build with a shaved head. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The vehicle is described as an early to late 2000's 4-door Nissan Altima.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward and the Munoz family has offered an additional $4,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call the National City Police Department at (619) 336-4411 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.