For the first time in a decade, K Sandwiches – a staple of the Linda Vista community – did not sell its popular French loaves for Thanksgiving. The Vietnamese sandwich shop burned down in August, but the family who owns it is thankful for the ongoing support of the community and vows to rebuild. (Published Friday, Nov. 27, 2015)

More than two years after a devastating fire, a beloved Linda Vista sandwich shop is set to reopen soon.

The Vietnamese sandwich shop K Sandwiches, located at 7604 Linda Vista Road, has been slowly rebuilding since the shop burned down in August 2015.

An oven malfunction was the cause of the fire. Everyone was able to get out safely, but flames gutted the building and it was declared a total loss.

But the Tran sister, who run the restaurant together, were determined to rebuild.

After the fire, co-owner Jennifer Tran told NBC 7 that when the family rebuilds the location, it will be better than before.

According to Eater San Diego, the shop will reopen in November.

K Sandwiches first opened in 2006.

