Authorities are searching for two women who walked away from the Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) Thursday.

Karen Flores, 26, and Gisselle Rivas, 20, both participants in the program, walked away from the facility on Armstrong Street, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials.

When authorities searched their room on Thursday, CCTRP staff found a cell phone in the room.

Soon after, staff were alerted that the women had removed their ankle monitors.

Staff conducted an emergency count at 11:50 a.m. and a facility-wide search, where they found one angle monitor on program grounds.

Flores is described as a 5 feet 1 inch tall and 168 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Flores came from Los Angeles County to serve two years, eight months for second-degree robbery and grand theft. She had been participating in CCTRP since May 2017 and was scheduled to be released Sept. 2018.

Rivas is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall and 148 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She came from Los Angeles County to serve four years for first-degree burglary and vehicle theft. She has been in this program since June 2017 and was scheduled to be released in April 2018.

CCTRP lets eligible participants serve the remainder of their sentence in a community program, in place of a state prison. The program provides a series of rehabilitative services that help with alcohol and drug recovery, employment, education, social support and more.

Local law enforcement agencies and CDCR's Office of Correctional Safety are searching for the women.

Anyone with information regarding either of these women is asked to call (916) 464-4169 or local law enforcement.

